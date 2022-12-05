Local boys Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford were among the stars of the show as Gareth Southgate’s side set up a clash with France on Saturday.

Pickford made a good instinctive stop to keep the score at 0-0, before his fellow Academy of Light graduate opened the scoring in the 38th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

England had laboured to overcome a well-organised Senegal but the chains came off after the goal and Harry Kane scored his first of the tournament in first half stoppage time before Bukayo Saka made it three with half an hour to go.

Fans defied the cold and drizzle to pack into pubs and bars across Wearside – and were pleased with what they saw.

At Chaplins in the city centre, fifty-eight-year-old Paul Kemp, from Farringdon, had particular reason to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve won fifty quid cos I had a fiver on 3-0, so I am a happy man,” he said.

He had been pleased with the way England overcame their initial struggles to secure the win: “The performance tonight was a bit shaky because Senegal were so fit, but I am happy with the result,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All eyes on the screen

"It took about half an hour for us to settle but then we started to play. I think we can win the World Cup if we believe in ourselves and go out and attack.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cath Donelley, 50, from Southwick, had enjoyed the evening: “There had been a nice atmosphere, good friends and getting a result is always great,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have spent the last couple of games in the house, so this is the first time we have been out.”

Paul Kemp had double cause to celebrate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eighteen-year-old Grace Reed, from Houghton, was delighted with a more convincing win that anticipated: “I thought it was very good,” she said.

"I wasn’t expecting us to lose but I thought it would be tighter than it was.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Ansell, from Ashbrooke, had got his pre-match prediction pretty much right: “I said 3-1, so 3-0? I am happy with that,” he said.

It had been particularly pleasing to see the contribution of Jordan’s Henderson and Pickford: “Mackems were important in this game,” said David, 48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cath Donnelly at the end of the game

Grace Reed

Advertisement Hide Ad