World Cup 2022: See England fans at Sunderland bar Chaplins cheer the Three Lions on to a 3-0 victory against Senegal in the Round of 16 after Mackem hero Jordan Henderson breaks the deadlock
Star turns by Sunderland footballing heroes Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford helped earn England a place in the quarter finals of the 2022 Word Cup.
Top spot in Group B had won the Three Lions a 3-0 Round of 16 victory against Group A runners-up Senegal.
But despite a mostly frustrating first half at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, saves by Everton stopper Pickford kept the scores level before his Merseyside rival Henderson slotted home his side’s opening goal.
Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka also found the net on the way to the final whistle.
Check out our photos from Wearside bar Chaplins of the fans who turned out to watch the match.