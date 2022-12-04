Star turns by Sunderland footballing heroes Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford helped earn England a place in the quarter finals of the 2022 Word Cup.

Top spot in Group B had won the Three Lions a 3-0 Round of 16 victory against Group A runners-up Senegal.

But despite a mostly frustrating first half at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, saves by Everton stopper Pickford kept the scores level before his Merseyside rival Henderson slotted home his side’s opening goal.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka also found the net on the way to the final whistle.

Check out our photos from Wearside bar Chaplins of the fans who turned out to watch the match.

1. What was the score? Paul Kemp had no trouble keeping score at the final whistle Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. The magic number Cath Donnelly watched England put three past Senegal Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Namesakes Ian's fellow Henderson, ex-Sunderland man Jordan, opened the scoring. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Hard watch The first half was an often frustrating watch, for several reasons Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales