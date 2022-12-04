News you can trust since 1873
Fans in Sunderland found their voice as England beat Senegal

World Cup 2022: See England fans at Sunderland bar Chaplins cheer the Three Lions on to a 3-0 victory against Senegal in the Round of 16 after Mackem hero Jordan Henderson breaks the deadlock

Star turns by Sunderland footballing heroes Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford helped earn England a place in the quarter finals of the 2022 Word Cup.

By James Harrison
24 minutes ago
Updated 4th Dec 2022, 9:29pm

Top spot in Group B had won the Three Lions a 3-0 Round of 16 victory against Group A runners-up Senegal.

But despite a mostly frustrating first half at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, saves by Everton stopper Pickford kept the scores level before his Merseyside rival Henderson slotted home his side’s opening goal.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka also found the net on the way to the final whistle.

Check out our photos from Wearside bar Chaplins of the fans who turned out to watch the match.

1. What was the score?

Paul Kemp had no trouble keeping score at the final whistle

Photo: Frank Reid

2. The magic number

Cath Donnelly watched England put three past Senegal

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Namesakes

Ian's fellow Henderson, ex-Sunderland man Jordan, opened the scoring.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Hard watch

The first half was an often frustrating watch, for several reasons

Photo: Frank Reid

