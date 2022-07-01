Loading...

Rapist jailed after courageous victim revealed her ordeal at hands of Sunderland attacker to police

A rapist has been put behind bars after his victim revealed her ordeal to police.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 1st July 2022, 11:07 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Officers from Durham Constabulary were contacted in May 2020 by the woman who “bravely spoke up” and revealed she had been raped by Sunderland man, Robert Jeavons.

Detectives launched an investigation, which led to Jeavons being arrested and charged with rape.

The 34-year-old, of Norfolk Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to the offence and was been jailed for 61 months at a hearing at Durham Crown Court on Wednesday (June 29).

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Burglar who carried out early hours raid while victims were asleep is put behind...

Durham Constabulary’s safeguarding manager, Detective Inspector Steve Rooney, said: “Jeavons is a sexual predator whose selfish actions have caused so much pain.

“I would like to commend the victim for her courage in speaking up, which has ultimately led to this conviction and sentence.

“I would urge anyone who is suffering at the hands of an abuser to come forward and speak to us – we will do our best to do everything we can for you.”

Sunderland man, Robert Jeavons, has been jailed for rape.

Anyone who is subject to abuse is urged to call the police on 101, or if you are in immediate danger, to call 999.

SEE ALSO: Three men in court after brothers assaulted outside Sunderland city centre bar

Victims who do not wish to speak directly to police can contact the Meadows Sexual Assault Referral Centre on 03333 448283.