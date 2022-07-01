Officers from Durham Constabulary were contacted in May 2020 by the woman who “bravely spoke up” and revealed she had been raped by Sunderland man, Robert Jeavons.
Detectives launched an investigation, which led to Jeavons being arrested and charged with rape.
The 34-year-old, of Norfolk Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to the offence and was been jailed for 61 months at a hearing at Durham Crown Court on Wednesday (June 29).
Most Popular
-
1
Watch as Sunderland residents are outraged after personal information and photographs left dumped outside of former care home
-
2
City chiefs confirm contractor appointed to lead construction of 'ultra-modern' homes on former Vaux Brewery site
-
3
Farmer who lived a ‘James Bond type fantasy’ and told girlfriend he was in Secret Service jailed after gun found hidden in his chicken coop
-
4
Three men in court after brothers assaulted outside Sunderland city centre bar
-
5
Watch Sunderland couple talk about ‘feeling like stars’ after appearing on Channel 4's Come Dine With Me the Professionals
Read More
Durham Constabulary’s safeguarding manager, Detective Inspector Steve Rooney, said: “Jeavons is a sexual predator whose selfish actions have caused so much pain.
“I would like to commend the victim for her courage in speaking up, which has ultimately led to this conviction and sentence.
“I would urge anyone who is suffering at the hands of an abuser to come forward and speak to us – we will do our best to do everything we can for you.”
Anyone who is subject to abuse is urged to call the police on 101, or if you are in immediate danger, to call 999.
Victims who do not wish to speak directly to police can contact the Meadows Sexual Assault Referral Centre on 03333 448283.