Three men in court after brothers assaulted outside Sunderland city centre bar

Gavin Carter, 33, Terence McCabe, 51, and Tony Douglas, 63, were involved in the attack outside of The Manor Bar in Foyle Street, Sunniside.

Their violence stemmed from an incident inside, where their targets and their father had been socialising, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said the victims were offered shots they did not want by staff and had objected to being filmed on an employee’s mobile phone.

The Manor Bar, Sunniside, Sunderland.

It led to a melee in which one of the brothers was attacked by McCabe and Douglas and the other by Carter on Saturday, January 22.

Mrs Beck alleged McCabe, of Cumberland Road, Silksworth, punched his victim twice and kicked him numerous times as he lay on the ground.

She said Douglas, of Gayhurst Crescent, Silksworth, assaulted the same man, but did not give further details.

Of Carter’s attack, Mrs Beck said: “They had been having a couple of drinks when a female approached offering shots.

“The female took out a phone and seemed to be recording. Others were laughing at them.

“There was an altercation, and staff intervened, and the injured party and the father left the bar.

“They were told police were on their way and they said they were happy to wait.

“At 7.15pm, a white car pulled up and three males alighted, and one punched the injured party.”

The defendants, who appeared in court separately, each admitted a charge of assault by beating.

Ian Cassidy, representing Carter, of Westerwood, Doxford Park, said his client had walked and not driven from another bar to the scene.

He claimed this was in response to three calls of concern from his girlfriend, who alleged the victims were causing trouble.

But he admitted scaffolder Carter, who has no previous convictions, had punched his victim in the face.

Carter was fined £403, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and must pay his victim £50 compensation.

McCabe, who has a previous conviction for violence, entered a guilty plea on the basis he punched twice but did not kick.

Douglas also entered a guilty plea on a specific basis, but no details were revealed.

Their solicitors said the full extent of their involvement could only be ascertained by the viewing of CCTV.