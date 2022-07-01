Burglar who carried out early hours raid while victims were asleep is put behind bars

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radoslaw Chmielewski stole items including shoes, a wallet and cash from the house in Washington in December 2019.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the property was occupied by a man and his elderly father and it was early next morning that the raid and the "untidy search" of the house was discovered.

Chmielewski, of Kennilworth Court, Washington, admitted burglary.

The court heard some of the stolen property was found when police searched his home.

The 40-year-old also admitted an unrelated charge of handling stolen computer games and five charges of theft from Sainsbury's in Washington, where he stole a total of £1,000 worth of Jack Daniels.

Miss Recorder Emma Smith sentenced Chmielewski to 21 months behind bars.

Jamie Adams, defending, said Chmielewski had a long term drugs problem which he managed to overcome and find work in the past.