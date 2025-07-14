Prolific burglar jailed after being tracked down from shoe prints

A “prolific” burglar who targeted businesses in Seaham and Peterlee has been put behind bars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhys Smith, 24, broke into four Seaham businesses on an industrial estate in the town in January (2025), stealing a range of items including a motorbike and dog toys.

Rhys Smith, 24. | Durham Constabulary.

A few days later he swiped cigarettes and scratch cards overnight from a Morrisons and attempted to empty fruit machines from a casino in Peterlee. Smith only managed to make off with 40p but caused £8,000 in damage to the machines he raided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crime scene investigators recovered shoe prints from the Seaham business units and after analysing them, found a strong match to Smith’s Nike trainers which he was also seen wearing in CCTV footage from Morrisons.

An investigation was launched and the 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of the burglaries.

Despite making ‘no comment’ to questions in interview, officers were able to build a case from the evidence which included messages from a mobile phone which showed him offering the stolen cigarettes for a ‘fiver’, accompanied with a video of the haul.

Smith was subsequently charged with four burglaries and a theft from a motor vehicle and put before the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month (July) Smith pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court and was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Detective Inspector Darren Wild, of Peterlee CID, said: “Smith is a prolific burglar but thankfully not the sharpest tool in the box and officers were able to build a strong case for the Crown Prosecution Service based on the evidence.

“We are glad to see he has been put behind bars and hope this will give some relief to business owners who try to make an honest living.”