Independent Office for Police Conduct confirms investigation into Nikki Allan Sunderland murder case complaints
The policing watchdog has confirmed it is investigating two complaints over the handling of the Nikki Allan murder case.
The seven-year-old's body was found in October 1992 in the Old Exchange Building in the East End. She had been stabbed multiple times and her skull shattered with a brick.
David Boyd, 55, a sex offender who fantasised young girls, was finally found guilty of the schoolgirl's murder in May 2023, ending Nikki's family's 30-year wait for justice.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has today, January 16, 2024, confirmed it is investigating two complaints about Northumbria Police’s investigation into the murder of Nikki Allan.
The complaints, which the IOPC said were referred to the organisation by the force, were submitted after Boyd was convicted of Nikki’s murder.
The IOPC said 'following the failed prosecution of another suspect (George Heron) in 1993, the (Nikki Allan) case remained unsolved for more than 30 years'.
It went on: "Our investigation will look at the actions and decision-making of police involved in the murder investigation and subsequent homicide review.
"This will include the identification and elimination of suspects during the original investigation, as well as whether there were missed opportunities to identify David Boyd using DNA analysis sooner."
IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “My sincere sympathies are with Nikki’s family, who have lost a loved one in such horrific circumstances and then endured a 30-year wait to see justice served.
“Our investigation, which will be carried out independently of police, will be thorough and ensure the actions of police are thoroughly scrutinised.
“This is a complex and challenging case, not least because the passage of time means some of those involved in the original police investigation have since retired, but we will use all the resources available to us to ensure the family’s concerns are carefully investigated.
“We have been in contact with Nikki’s family to explain our role and will provide them with regular updates throughout our investigation.
“Our thoughts remain with all those affected by Nikki’s death.”
Nikki’s mother, Sharon Henderson, never gave up her fight for justice, made her own investigations and repeatedly called on the force to reopen the inquiry.