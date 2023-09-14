Nikki Allan case: Policing chief announces review of original police investigation into Sunderland schoolgirl's murder
Nikki's killer evaded justice for more than 30 years.
An independent review will examine the failed investigation into the murder of Sunderland schoolgirl Nikki Allan.
The seven-year-old vanished on Wednesday, October 7, 1992 after leaving her grandparents' flat in Wear Garth, Sunderland.
Her school shoes were found a few hundred yards away outside the Old Exchange building in High Street West the next morning and her body was discovered lying in a pool of blood inside the derelict building shortly afterwards..
Police charged a neighbour, George Heron, with Nikki's murder but a trial at Leeds Crown Court in 1993 collapsed after the judge ruled a confession had been obtained under duress and should not be presented to the jury.
Mr Heron was acquitted and, with police not looking for anyone else in connection with the crime, Nikki's murder went unsolved until a new investigation was launched which ultimately saw 55-year-old David Boyd convicted and jailed for life.
Police issued a formal apology to Mr Heron after Boyd's conviction and a victim statement outlining the impact of the accusation on his life was read to the court as part of Boyd's sentencing.
Nikki's mum Sharon Henderson, has been scathingly critical of the original investigation and last month confirmed she plans to take legal action against Northumbria Police.
Now Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness has announced she is to commission a full independent review of the complaint in relation to the investigation.
Ms McGuinness has previously said she can only imagine the impact the wait for justice has had on Nikki’s family and yesterday she met in person with Sharon Henderson to discuss her experience and confirm the plans.
"More than 30 years ago, Sharon Henderson and her family suffered an incredible loss when Nikki Allan was murdered. Their long wait for justice has only compounded their pain," said Ms McGuiness in a statement today.
"Northumbria Police has always remained committed to finding the person responsible, and officers showed that dedication when they used new forensic techniques to finally secure a conviction for Nikki Allan’s murder.
"Hard-working officers brought justice to this case. However, questions remain for Sharon and her family, including over the initial investigation. I agree that Sharon deserves answers.
"Once the formal complaint is received from the family, I will invite an independent organisation in to review the complaint.
"A process such as this will take time, but Sharon and her family will finally get the answers they need."