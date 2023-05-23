George Heron was charged with the seven-year-old’s murder in 1992, but aquitted at trial. He has lived with suspicion over his head ever since.

George Heron after he was aquitted.

This is his statment in full, released by Northumbria Police after Body was sentenced:

“I lost what little honour and property I had as a result of being falsely accused of Nikki Allan’s murder.

“I have had to read and hear (both online and offline), malicious lies being spread about me and my family - some of whom are now deceased, and whose funerals I didn’t get a chance to attend (in some cases, I didn’t even find out about their deaths until MONTHS later).

“When I was arrested and interviewed in October 1992, my DNA was taken and has been held on record since then.

“The police would have been able to check it against any new developments/advances in science.

“Moving around several times and trying to rebuild what is left of my life hasn’t been easy - learning to trust anyone is difficult, and I haven’t even felt that I could trust in any

professional to get help.

“I have had to learn how to adapt on my own. Trusting the Police has taken a long time - they still make me nervous to the point of feeling nauseous if I am alone with them.

“I don’t understand why the original officers couldn’t have admitted they made a mistake, apologised and looked at the case again - instead of having a blinkered view and not trying to put things right.

“Originally, I was angry and upset at how I was treated - to the point that I had a drink issue for years (which I have dealt with on my own).

“I survive because I have to - like everyone else, I would like answers as to why it took so long to find out the truth.

“Finding out about the current investigation has been difficult - so many details and negative memories; bringing up mixed emotions about what happened back in 1992 and since.

“I feel sadness, disgust, anger, betrayal by people I expected to tell the truth (especially the original investigating officers).

“It is REALLY difficult to put in words what I have felt since 1992 - going from trying to look out for my family to having my life flipped upside down.

“Nikki Allan’s murder destroyed so many people's lives - I am just one of those people. I could be angry about being unfairly treated from Day 1, but this isn’t about me - it is about getting the REAL truth out into the open, so her family (and what is left of mine) can have some closure and finally try to move on.

