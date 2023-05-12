Despite extensive appeals by Sharon and Northumbria Police and even a reconstruction on the BBC Crimewatch show, Nikki’s murder went unsolved for over 30 years.

On the 27th anniversary of her daughter’s death, in October 2019, with years of pain and grief etched on her face, Sharon left flowers outside the building where Nikki’s body was found.

Speaking through tears, Sharon, then 53, said at the time: “I’ve been doing this for 27 years. I just want to see an end to it. I want my daughter to rest in peace.

“I know I can’t bring my daughter back, but I need to stand where my daughter was.

“I’ve been down here many times over the years, but I’ve never been through them doors.

“I think it’s time for me to face it.

“I believe that justice is coming for Nikki soon.

“It’s so hard to live with the pain, and the heartache of all this. But it’s not about me, it’s about Nikki. It’s about not leaving it up to her sisters or her nieces.”

Nikki went missing on the night of October 7 1992.

More than 100 neighbours joined together in a search for her.

Sharon, who has three daughters, said: “I tried to figure things out night after night, where Nikki was taken from, what happened.”

Northumbria Police set up a new team to investigate the killing in April 2017, which eventually resulted in David Boyd’s conviction.

Even after decades had passed, Sharon always remained hopeful that justice would come for Nikki.

Sharon said: “I was led to believe years ago it was another suspect, now it’s a different heartbreak – that I’m back on the trail and now on the third suspect.

“It’s so heartbreaking that I’m standing here because the police have never been able to tell me, and it’s not on Nikki’s death certificate, when she actually died – it says the 7th or the 8th.

“I’m stood here 27 years on not knowing who actually murdered Nikki.”