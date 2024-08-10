Police offer reassurance ahead of 'planned protest activity' in North East

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are offering reassurance to the public ahead of ‘potential planned protest activity’ in the region.

The North East has been hit by a number of eruptions of violent disorder in recent weeks, including in Sunderland on Friday, August 2, as troubled followed far-right demonstrations against ‘immigration’.

The disorder cases came in the wake of the Southport stabbings, and ensuing misinformation.

Today, Saturday, August 10, concerns are focused around potential activity in Newcastle, but Northumbria Police say they have implemented a number of legal powers ‘to ensure the safety of the public’.

There are a number of events taking place in the city, including the Sela weekender, making the need to ensure order particularly important, the force said.

Legal powers put in place include the right for officers to remove face coverings, and a dispersal order allowing police to expel individuals from particular areas.

Metro bosses have also taken steps, including closing Monument Metro station, to help ease the situation in the city centre, they said.

Northumbria Police Chief Superintendent Steve Wykes said: “We are aware of potential protest activity to take place in our region today.

“The right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy, however, we will not accept people using them as a means to commit crime.

“A robust policing presence has been stood up. Officer rest days have been cancelled and resources redeployed to ensure officers are out and visible in our communities to keep you safe.

“We have incredibly close-knit communities. This is just one of the reasons which makes our region such a special place to live, work and visit.

“We know there will be members of the community who are feeling frightened and marginalised at this time.

“We are here for you, and we are committed to keeping you safe. These criminals do not speak for our communities.”

He added: “As you will have seen, a number of arrests have been made and people have been swiftly convicted and now sentenced following the disorder in Sunderland last week.

“This should act as a warning to anyone with the intention of causing any further disorder – you will face the full force of the law. You are not welcome in our region.”

Metro station closure

Huw Lewis, customers service director at Nexus, said: “Metro will be running a full service to all destinations on Saturday, August 10.

“Monument Metro station will be closed from the start of service on Saturday as a precaution, but we expect we will re-open it later in the day with the agreement of the police.

“Closing selected city centre stations is something we’ve done in the recent past for events including the Great North Run, Sam Fender concerts and Champions League football games.

“It’s a sensible way to manage crowds when there is a lot going on in the city to keep things running smoothly for customers. There are always alternative stations within walking distance.”

“Our partners in the bus industry are also providing a full service into and across the city centre, with some local diversions in place due to road closures.”

Today, Saturday, August 10, the following orders will be in place in Newcastle:

Section 60 and Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 – This gives Northumbria Police officers enhanced stop and search capabilities of persons and vehicles for weapons and dangerous instruments. The authority extends to requiring the removal of items wholly or mainly used to conceal a person’s identity, such as face coverings. This will be in place across Newcastle.

Section 14 Public Order Act (POA) 1986 – This means that officers can impose directions on anyone organising or taking part an assembly where there is a reasonable belief that it may result in serious public disorder, serious damage to property, or serious disruption to the life of the community.

Section 34 Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 – This is a dispersal order and gives officers the power to disperse anyone in the area covered by the map below if police believe their behaviour contributed or is likely to contribute to members in the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed, or distressed or the occurrence of crime and disorder.

Northumbria Police

A force spokesperson said: “Anyone who has any information should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

“Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.

“Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation into the disorder in Sunderland on Friday, August 2, by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) “