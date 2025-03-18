A local wildlife enthusiast group has accused staff at Sunderland Marina of interfering with a swan’s nest and covering it with tarpaulin and they have reported it to the police.

Sunderland Marina have refuted this accusation claiming they have simply discouraged the swans from nesting at a site next to one of the marina walkways and have said there was “no evidence of nest building”.

Bonnie on the grassy platform at Sunderland Marina (left). The marina site on which the row is focused. | Anna (Marian Swans group)

Anna, 52, who lives in Roker and is part of the self formed Marina Swans group said she and other locals have taken a keen interest in the swans - Bonnie and Bruce - after they nested at the marina last spring and reared five cygnets.

However, with their brood now down to just two cygnets, Bonnie claims the parents had taken interest in a grassy platform next to one of the pontoons and had last week been building a nest which “Bonnie had been regularly been sitting on”.

Anna said: “There is a grassy platform next to the walkway and everyday last week you could seen Bonnie collecting grass and twigs and building a nest which she would then sit on.

“I took some grass down to the pontoon to put near to Bonnie so she could use it to build her nest but someone came out of the marina office and told me to stop and to get out.”

Bonnie and Bruce on the grassy platform. | Anna (Marian Swans group)

The pontoon area of the marina is private property which requires an access key, but Anna said she had gained access with a friend who has a boat at the marina.

Anna took a photograph of Bonnie sitting on what she said appeared to be a nest on the grassy area which she said was taken at around 1pm on Friday March 15. She said she was “shocked” to return on Saturday (March 16) lunchtime to find she could “no longer see the nest”.

Anna added: “The grassy area and nest had been covered in tarpaulin.”

At this point, Anna said she reported the incident to Northumbria Police and the following day accompanied police officers to the marina.

The Echo contacted Northumbria Police about Anna’s claims.

A Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are investigating reports of a swan’s nest being interfered with on the marina in Sunderland.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, including if any criminal offences have been committed.

“It is a criminal offence to intentionally take, damage or destroy a wild bird’s nest or egg.

“Anyone found to be involved in a deliberate act could face criminal action, including fines or a custodial sentence.”

One of parent birds on the platform with one of last year's cygnets. | Anna (Marina Swans Group)

Staff at Sunderland Marina strongly refute the claims and stressed that they had “discouraged” the swans from potentially using the platform for nesting.

A marina spokesperson said: “We decided to discourage the swans from potentially using the platform (alongside the main access point of the marina), as a nesting site, due to the risks involved with this location.

“To be clear, there was no nest or evidence of nest building. Both the welfare of the swans and the risk to users of the marina had to be considered: Firstly, having witnessed one of the swans getting caught up on the side of the structure and knowing how this platform moves in adverse weather at this time of year, it presented clear risk.

“Secondly, this is a busy thoroughfare for boat users including lifeboat volunteers, with a designated adjacent area for the hundreds of local residents and school children experiencing paddle sports for the first time.

“This clearly would be a stressful environment for swans to nest and a clear risk of serious injury to any persons nearby.

“We continue to consult with Wildlife agencies and Sunderland Council for the best course of action.”

The marina also stressed their past record in supporting local wildlife.

The spokesperson added: “Sunderland Marina has been a longstanding advocate for wildlife and the environment. Currently we are in partnership with organisations such as Groundwork NE - hosting an Ecosystem Biodiversity study - and the Wild Oyster Project.

“Indeed, last year we closed off our slipway for several months in order to protect the swans nesting, but it was in a more isolated location.”

We also contacted the RSPCA to get further clarity on the laws around nesting birds.

A spokesperson said: “It is a criminal offence to interfere with nesting birds in any way.

“Under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, it is illegal to intentionally disturb, damage, or destroy a swan’s nest while it is being built or in use. Birds are at their most vulnerable when nesting, and any disturbance could kill or injure them and their young - or cause parent birds to abandon their nest, eggs and offspring.

“We hope people will observe these beautiful birds from a safe distance and will also be extra cautious if they are in the area with their dogs by ensuring they are kept on leads.”

