Police have launched an investigation following the unprovoked assault in South Hetton.

Peterlee Police are appealing for information following an unprovoked attack where two men reportedly kicked a man in the head in Windsor Drive, South Hetton, at around 7.30pm on November 5, before running off.

Officers say the victim suffered lumps to his head and was checked over at hospital.

The men are described as aged between 35 and 40 and one was said to be wearing a black coat and the other a grey coat.

A Peterlee Police spokesperson said: “If you have any information, contact PC Tracy Cornfield by calling 101 with extension 202363 or email [email protected] quoting incident reference number 413 of November 5.”

