Do you recognise these men?

Detectives have launched an investigation after two shops were targeted by robbers in Sunderland, which officers believed are linked.

Police were called at 7.20pm yesterday, Monday, November 9 to a report of an attempted robbery at Mills Newsagents on Cairnside South, East Herrington.

It was reported that two males entered the store, with one approaching the till and asking for a bank note to be changed into coins.

The man, holding a bladed article, demanded more money while a second male waited near the doorway, but the shop worker heroically challenged the offenders who made off empty-handed.

Officers then received a report of a similar incident at the Co-op on Northmoor Road at around 10pm where one suspect allegedly demanded money from the till and threatened a member of staff with a bladed article, while a second male waited in the doorway.

Both then made off on foot in possession of stolen cash towards the Farringdon area.

It it believed nobody was physically injured but the staff were left shaken by the incident.

Detective Inspector Andy Richardson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This type of criminality simply will not be tolerated and a team of detectives are now carrying out various enquiries in a bid to identify those responsible.

“I am today releasing images of two men who we want to speak to and am asking the public for help in tracing them. Do you recognise them, or think you know who may be?

“We want to speak to them in connection with both incidents and would encourage them to come forward and make themselves known to police.

“As a Force, we are committed to ensuring effective justice is brought against perpetrators and I would like to reassure everyone in our city that anyone found to be involved in serious and violent crime will be dealt with swiftly and robustly."

Anyone with information about both robberies, or who recognises the men pictured, are asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NO-20211108-0927.

Alternatively you can email [email protected] or pass on information via Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111.

