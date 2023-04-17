News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
7 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Police 'keeping an open mind' on possible connection between arson attacks on vehicles in Sunderland

Police are not ruling out a possible connection between vehicle fires following a spate of suspected arson attacks in Sunderland, which have so far led to two arrests.

By Tony Gillan
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:37 BST

Between March 8 and April 7, four vehicles were set alight on Regal Road in Millfield, Fordham Road in Ford Estate, Raine Grove in Hendon and Hampstead Road in Pennywell.

Northumbria Police are continuing enquiries. The suspected arson of another vehicle, a removal van on Ewesley Road in High Barnes in the early hours of Good Friday, April 7, led to the arrest of a 70 year-old man and a 42 year-old woman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a series of vehicle fires in Sunderland.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of arson after a this vehicle was set alight in the early hours of Good Friday.Two people were arrested on suspicion of arson after a this vehicle was set alight in the early hours of Good Friday.
Two people were arrested on suspicion of arson after a this vehicle was set alight in the early hours of Good Friday.
Most Popular

“The incidents happened between March 8 and April 7 on Hampstead Road, Regal Road, Fordham Road and Raine Grove. On each occasion, an offender set fire to a vehicle that was parked in the street. Thankfully nobody was injured.

“A full investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fires, which police believe to be suspected arson. Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are isolated or linked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 42-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with one of the reports. They have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Read More
Van overturns and destroys wall at Sunderland home in crash on A690 Durham Road

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police using the Tell Us Something page of our website or call 101.”

Last week housing group Gentoo confirmed that police were investigating damage to their vehicles. However, the Echo has not received confirmation that they are the same vehicles that were set on fire.