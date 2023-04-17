Police 'keeping an open mind' on possible connection between arson attacks on vehicles in Sunderland

Between March 8 and April 7, four vehicles were set alight on Regal Road in Millfield, Fordham Road in Ford Estate, Raine Grove in Hendon and Hampstead Road in Pennywell.

Northumbria Police are continuing enquiries. The suspected arson of another vehicle, a removal van on Ewesley Road in High Barnes in the early hours of Good Friday, April 7, led to the arrest of a 70 year-old man and a 42 year-old woman.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a series of vehicle fires in Sunderland.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of arson after a this vehicle was set alight in the early hours of Good Friday.

“The incidents happened between March 8 and April 7 on Hampstead Road, Regal Road, Fordham Road and Raine Grove. On each occasion, an offender set fire to a vehicle that was parked in the street. Thankfully nobody was injured.

“A full investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fires, which police believe to be suspected arson. Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are isolated or linked.

“A 42-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with one of the reports. They have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police using the Tell Us Something page of our website or call 101.”