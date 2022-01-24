Police hunt suspected robber who threatened staff at Spar shop in Sunderland

Police are appealing for information to track down a suspected robber who reportedly threatened staff at a Spar shop before making off with money.

By Neil Fatkin
Monday, 24th January 2022, 10:19 am

The incident occurred at 7pm on Saturday night (January 22) at the Spar shop on Ewesley Road, Sunderland.

Read More

Read More
Two arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery as staff member suffers facial in...

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “It was reported that a male offender entered the shop and threatened staff, before making off with a quantity of money. Thankfully nobody was injured but the staff were left shaken by the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“An investigation is ongoing to trace those involved. Anybody with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 and quoting log NP-20220122-0884.”

SEE ALSO: Man charged with multiple driving offences following crash on A1(M) near Durham

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Police are appealing for information after a reported robbery from a Spar shop on Ewesley Road in Sunderland. Photograph: Google

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.