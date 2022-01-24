The incident occurred at 7pm on Saturday night (January 22) at the Spar shop on Ewesley Road, Sunderland.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “It was reported that a male offender entered the shop and threatened staff, before making off with a quantity of money. Thankfully nobody was injured but the staff were left shaken by the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“An investigation is ongoing to trace those involved. Anybody with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 and quoting log NP-20220122-0884.”

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Police are appealing for information after a reported robbery from a Spar shop on Ewesley Road in Sunderland. Photograph: Google

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.