Police hunt suspected robber who threatened staff at Spar shop in Sunderland
Police are appealing for information to track down a suspected robber who reportedly threatened staff at a Spar shop before making off with money.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 10:19 am
The incident occurred at 7pm on Saturday night (January 22) at the Spar shop on Ewesley Road, Sunderland.
Read More
Read MoreTwo arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery as staff member suffers facial in...
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “It was reported that a male offender entered the shop and threatened staff, before making off with a quantity of money. Thankfully nobody was injured but the staff were left shaken by the incident.
“An investigation is ongoing to trace those involved. Anybody with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 and quoting log NP-20220122-0884.”