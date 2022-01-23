Two arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery as staff member suffers facial injuries in incident at petrol station
Two men have been arrested and a member of staff needed treatment for facial injuries following an attempted robbery at a petrol station in Seaham in the early hours of Sunday, January 23.
Emergency services were called to the Esso Garage at Stockton Road in Seaham at around 4am on Sunday following an incident at the premises.
The site was reportedly cordoned off and two men have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery at the petrol station.
Durham Constabulary confirmed that a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and being in possession of a “noxious substance”.
Another man, aged 23, has also been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
A member of staff at the petrol station received treatment from the North East Ambulance Service at the scene for facial injuries
Officers have asked anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
“Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 65 of January 23.”
The North East Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment by the Echo.