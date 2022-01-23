Man charged with multiple driving offences following crash on A1(M) near Durham

Emergency services were called to Junction 61, Bowburn Interchange, at around 10.30am on Friday, January 21 following a collision involving a red Vauxhall Astra.

Following the incident, Hugh Raymond Holmes, of Spennymoor, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury whilst disqualified from driving, driving without insurance, and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Police have charged a man with multiple driving offences following the crash on Friday, January 21.

The 32-year-old remains in police custody and is set to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 24.

The road was closed for more than 12 hours while police dealt with the incident and tp allow for repairs and safety checks on the road.

Detective Constable Natalie Horner, of Durham Constabulary, praised members of the public for their cooperation while they dealt with the aftermath of the crash.

She said: “We would like to thank the public for their support and patience whilst we dealt with this incident.”

Durham Constabulary is continuing its appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information about it, to come forward.

Members of the public are asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 105 of January 21.

