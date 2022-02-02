Police appeal after victim suffers severely broken leg in street attack
Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault resulted in the victim suffering a severely broken leg.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 3:37 pm
The incident took place at the “top of” Chester-le-Street Front Street in the early hours of January 1.
A statement posted on social media by Chester-le-Street Police said: “The assault resulted in the victim suffering a severely broken leg and another victim suffering facial injuries. Officers are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone that has footage of the incident.”
Read More
Read MoreThree suspected bogus builders arrested after claiming to be roofers before taki...
Anyone who can help with the investigation is urged to contact PC 9104 Chris Keeler from Stanley CID on 101 followed by extension 209104 and to quote reference number CRI00380823.