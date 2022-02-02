Man who pushed shopping trolley onto Metro track in Sunderland given new form of punishment

Drunken Martin Bryant’s dangerous antics at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light station forced the driver to get out and dislodge it.

But Bryant, 25, of Brinkburn Crescent, Burnside, Houghton, was captured committing the offence on CCTV at 10.30pm on Wednesday, April 21.

He turned himself in to police after he heard they had launched a public appeal to catch the culprit.

The Stadium of Light Metro station.

But he has instead been handed a Community Alternative to Short Prison Sentence (CAPS) by magistrates in South Tyneside.

His sentence includes a 24-month community order, along with 25 rehabilitation days and a 12-month alcohol treatment programme.

Bryant was also fined £80, with a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs . He must also pay £50 compensation to the driver.

Bryant had been at the station with another man who kicked a bottle onto a Metro track in Sunderland moments before the trolley incident.

Jordan Pearson, of Belstone Court, Silksworth, Sunderland, kicked the bottle onto the line where it landed on sleepers between rails.

Pearson, 23, had tried to stop Bryant, 25, from carrying out his own act, his solicitor claimed.

Speaking at Pearson’s hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates Court, prosecutor Jonathan Stirland said: “Mr Pearson is seen on CCTV to kick a bottle onto the railway, landing on lines, before his colleague then pushes the trolley.

“British Transport Police have clearly done lots of investigating, and CCTV was recovered and attempts made to identify those involved.”

Pearson pleaded guilty to unlawfully throwing a glass bottle likely to cause damage or injury to persons or property belonging to transport firm Network Rail.

He was prosecuted under the British Transport Commission Act 1949 for an offence which carries a maximum penalty of 40 shillings.

Joanne Gatens, defending Pearson, said: “It was a foolish act by this defendant. He would say that he told the other defendant not to throw the shopping trolley onto the lines.

“He has no previous convictions. It appears he’s been influenced by the other chap and was also in drink.”