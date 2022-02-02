Northumbria Police were called at 12.30pm yesterday, February 2 by a member of the public who claimed a group of men had fraudulently stolen a large quantity of cash from a neighbour in Sunderland.

It was reported that with scaffolding up outside the address, the three suspects turned up at the elderly victim’s door claiming to be roofers and gained access to the property.

They were handed money by the victim who believed they were the contracted workers and while he was unaware they had also swiped cash from his home, before making off in a vehicle.

Three suspected bogus builders have been arrested after officers tracked their car using a police helicopter.

An investigation was launched and officers were able to track the movement of key vehicles that were seen entering and leaving the area at the time of the offence.

Within three hours, police then spotted the car believed to have been involved travelling near Bedlington and with the help of the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, officers tracked its movements to the Holystone area of Newcastle before the occupants were detained.

Three men – who are from the North West - have since been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Ed Hollingsworth, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an appalling crime and one that undermines the community spirit and togetherness that this region is famed for.

“Sadly, there are people who will try to exploit and target the most vulnerable members of our communities – and that’s why it’s imperative that swift and effective justice is brought against those perpetrators.

“I would ask the public to make any loved ones, particularly those who live alone, aware of this type of criminality and be vigilant. If anybody turns up at your door unannounced, ask them for identification and do not let them into your home unless you are satisfied they are who they say they are.

“Please ring us immediately if you notice anything suspicious. By working together, we can continue to ensure the net tightens around fraudsters in our area and bring those who prey on others to justice.”

