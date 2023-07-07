Police and city council take to the skies in anti-social behaviour crack-down

Three suspected stolen motorcycles have been seized as police and council officers joined forces to tackle anti-social behaviour on Wearside.

On Wednesday, July 5, Northumbria Police ran a dedicated operation in Sunderland and Houghton-le-Spring to target off-road motorcycles and riders causing problems for residents.

One of the suspected stolen motorbikes recovered in a joint operation between Northumbria Police and Sunderland City Council (Photo: Northumbria Police)

They used a Sunderland City Council drone to identify their targets.

With the drone's help, officers were able to seize suspected stolen motorcycles in Houghton and Witherwack – one of which was believed to be using cloned plates.

They then tracked two off-road riders in the west of the city, gathering crucial intelligence as to where bikes may be kept overnight.

Police also were made aware of a moped rider who appeared to be selling illicit goods in Houghton and officers located a stash of suspected stolen property including earphones, mobile phone cases and keyrings.

Enquiries are ongoing into each of the seizures.

Chief Inspector Phil Baker, of Northumbria Police, said: "We know motorcycle disorder is an area of concern for many residents, with these vehicles often being ridden in a dangerous manner.

Police use a Sunderland City Council drone in a crack-down on anti-social behaviour by off-road bikers (Pic: Northumbria Police)

"Tackling and preventing anti-social behaviour can only be achieved through effective partnership work – and I would like to thank all our partners, especially Sunderland City Council, who supported us throughout the operation.

"We are using a wide range of tactics to tackle motorcycle disorder including drones, plain-clothed patrols and also innovative DNA technology that can tag equipment or riders with an invisible dye, which can be used to link suspects or motorcycles to crimes.

"This is not a one-off. Neighbourhood teams across Northumbria are carrying out various activity to disrupt all motorcycle-related crime and anti-social behaviour, with several similar operations lined up throughout the year.”

Ch Insp Baker added: “As ever, I’d like to thank the public for their amazing support and ask that they work with us in this area. We still receive little information from our communities on the identity of these riders.

“People will know who they are, and also where they are storing the motorcycles overnight. If you see anybody returning home with an off-road bike or quad, or somebody acting suspiciously, please let us know so we can take swift action.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: "It’s clear that Northumbria Police, along with Sunderland City Council, are pulling out all the stops to try and put an end to unwelcome motorbike disorder on Wearside.

"It may only be a small minority involved, but I know it’s a big concern to many residents. It’s not only the disorder but the danger careless riding presents to riders and those nearby.

"From drones overhead to the officers patrolling on the ground, along with help from others, including the public – there’s a lot of work happening to gather intelligence and stop the culprits in their tracks.

"Technology such as drones will have an important role to play in modern policing and we have big plans to roll out much more successful work like this throughout the Northumbria Police force area. Thanks to all involved.”

Police recovered three suspected stolen motorcycles in a joint operation with Sunderland City Council (Pic: Northumbria Police)

Sunderland City Council leader and chair of the Safer Sunderland Partnership, Councillor Graeme Miller, added: "Too many people will be very aware of the disorder, nuisance, anti-social and criminal behaviour that’s linked to some motorcyclists.

"The City Council, Northumbria Police and other partners are working with and within the community to tackle this.

"Partnership work on these seizures included the use of a City Council drone and trained pilot. This is one of many new innovative tactics being used by the council to tackle issues that are causing harassment and distress in our communities.

"We would like to thank residents for working with us and urge them to continue to report anti-social behaviour of any kind. This information can be given anonymously and by reporting unacceptable behaviour, and by continuing to work together, we are all making a difference and making Sunderland safer for everybody."

Drone footage from the joint operation between Northumbria Police and Sunderland City Council (Pic: Northumbria Police)