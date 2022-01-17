One of ten teens accused of Jack Woodley murder admits to manslaughter

Jack Woodley was found severely injured on Saturday, October 17, near The Britannia Inn in Newbottle Street, Houghton.

Jack, who was from the Durham area, died in hospital from his injuries the following evening.

Ten youths, aged between 14 and 17, who cannot be named, have now been charged with his murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Woodley.

Eight of the teens have pleaded not guilty to murder and two have not yet been asked to enter any pleas.

Seven of the youths have also denied manslaughter.

One 15-year-old, who has already pleaded not guilty to murder, today pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

A trial will take place on March 1 and the youths are all remanded to either local authority accommodation or youth detention accommodation.