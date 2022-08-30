Nine arrests and Sunderland address searched as police seize £870k cannabis haul and find 'industrial sized' drug farm
An ‘industrial scale’ cannabis farm has been shut down after police officers uncovered production and storage of the drug at properties in Sunderland and Gateshead with an estimated street value of £870,000.
Northumbria Police said officers visited an address in Lincoln Street, Sunderland, on Sunday where they found 17kilos of cannabis.
As part of the same Operation Sentinel, police were alerted to “suspicious activity” activity which led to the arrest of four men and one woman, suspected of dealing drugs on Westgate Road, Newcastle, on the same day.
The arrests led to the discovery of a “large-scale cannabis farm” in St Omer’s Road, Dunston.
Inside the property officers reported finding almost 2000 plants all at various stages of growth along with a sophisticated hydroponics set-up to help cultivate the cannabis crop.
A total of nine people have been arrested, six of whom have been “released under investigation” and three men have been charged with drug related offences.
Edison Sulanjaku, 25, of North Station Avenue, Houghton, has been charged with production and possession with intent to supply cannabis.
Besnik Cela, 47, of no fixed abode, was charged with production of cannabis, while Xhenifer Muca, 21, also of no fixed abode, was charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.
Superintendent Jamie Pitt, who led the investigation, said: “We are committed to tackling illegal drug supply in our region and these results speak for themselves.
The charged trio all appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 30, and have been remanded in custody. They are next due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on September 27.