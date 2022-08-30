Sunderland teen kicked female police officer three times during arrest

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regan King, 18, repeatedly kicked the female officer to the thigh when she tackled him as he lay in bed at home in the city.

King, now of no fixed abode, told a judge at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court he had a problem with making the redress payment.

When quizzed why, he said he had not sorted his benefits out – and was given 56 days to do so or face possible further court action.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

District Judge Zoe Passfield punished King for the assault with the £50 compensation bill and a 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days.

She warned him failure to comply with the order would see him brought back to court and could see him jailed.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “The officer attended his home address in relation to an alleged domestic incident.

“As a result, Mr King, who was lying in bed, was cautioned and arrested and proceeded to resist and he kicked out at the police officer.

“He kicked her thigh three times, causing immediate pain. He made no comment in interview.”

King pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker on Saturday, November 13, at an earlier hearing.

An all-options report into his offence was prepared by the Probation Service, which could have seen him jailed.

During the hearing, Judge Passfield viewed police body-worn footage of King’s arrest at the request of defence solicitor, Richard Copsey.

Mr Copsey said doing would reveal the approach taken by police and may better explain King’s actions though would not diminish their seriousness.

He added: “Regan was in bed, he was quite rational.

“You can see that he’s a very vulnerable young man. This is a man who needs help, not punishment. He can cooperate.

“If he takes up help, hopefully he will go another way. If he doesn’t, I think I know what will happen.”

Sentencing King, Judge Passfield told him attacks on police officers were always treated seriously.

But she added: “I’ve seen the footage, I’ve seen what led up to this. I’ve heard what Mr Copsey says, that you need some help.”