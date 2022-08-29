Sunderland chef found 'heavily intoxicated' in supermarket car park while in possession of 10in bread knife

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was located when police searched Louisa Roche’s bag after being called to the car park of retailer Morrison’s store in Alnwick, Northumberland.

Roche, 40, of Carnation Avenue, Houghton, was so drunk she was taken to hospital instead of a police station, a court heard.

While there on Monday, June 27, she kicked an officer three times on a thigh, leading to an assault charge.

Louisa Roche.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has now been jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months, by a judge who warned her she would get no further chances to turn her life around.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “Officers were asked to attend the Morrison’s car park to check on the welfare of a female.

“She was seen slumped on the floor in the car park and she was heavily intoxicated, and she began to swear at officers.

“Officers tried to engage with her, but she kept slurring. An officer noticed a bag next to her and checked it for ID.

“She said she had a knife, and he found a large, serrated bread knife with a blade of approximately 10in.

“She was verbally abusive and was put in a police van. Due to being heavily intoxicated, the decision was made to take her to hospital.

“At hospital, she again began to be verbally abusive and she became agitated and kicked off.

“She kicked an officer on his left thigh three times, causing pain and discomfort.”

Roche, a chef at a Sunderland hotel, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The court heard she was given a 15-month suspended prison sentence in August 2020, also for an emergency worker assault.

David Forrester, defending, said Roche was getting support around an alcohol problem from a Sunderland treatment service.

He added: “Her level of intoxication is explained by the police taking her to hospital.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed Roche for 26 weeks for the bladed article and 16 weeks for the assault, to run concurrently.