Murderer Koci Selamaj will now serve longer in jail after he stabbed a prison officer at at HMP Frankland in Durham with a piece of porcelain from a toilet he had just broken in his cell.

Selamaj, 39, was serving a life sentence with a minimum of 36 years for the murder of schoolteacher Sabina Nessa.

In September 2021 Selamaj killed 28-year-old Sabina as she walked alone through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, South-East London.

He was jailed in April 2022 and sent to HMP Frankland.

HMP Frankland in Durham where the attack on the prison officers took place. | HMP Frankland in Durham where the attack on the prison officers took place.Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire

On May 8, 2023, prison staff on B Wing heard smashing sounds from Selamaj's cell shortly after he was asked if he would like some lunch.

Prosecutor Peter Sabiston told Newcastle Crown Court: "The defendant let out a scream and charged at the officers who were now at the door, brandishing a piece of porcelain which has clearly come from the w/c basin."

Mr Sabiston said one officer suffered a wound to his knee and two to his forearm from being stabbed by a piece of the broken porcelain. Another, who was punched two to three times to the face, suffered swelling under his eye. The stabbed officer said in a statement he has never been attacked before during his ten years of service and added: "I'm not scared to return to work as I believe Selamaj has a problem with me and hopefully I wont have to see him again. "My family have been really concerned since the incident. I love my job but I didn't expect to be assaulted. "The results could have been a lot worse. His strength is unbelievable and I feel very lucky as it could have been a lot worse. "He's in prison for murder, so I know what he's capable of." Both officers spoke of fear and difficulty in restraining the killer during the shocking attack. Selamaj, 39, admitted wounding with intent and assault. Judge Penny Moreland sentenced him to a total of four-and-a-half years, which he will serve after the minimum period of the life term.

She said: “I have no hesitation in saying, given your previous offence and the circumstances of these offences, given everything I have read about you in psychiatric reports, I take the view you do pose such a risk to members of the public who, after all, also comprise prison staff and other prisoners." Aidan Harvey, defending, said Selamaj is currently serving a 36 year minimum term and any parole hearing at the conclusion of that time will consider the circumstances of this offence, as well as up to date psychiatric reports before any decision is made. Mr Harvey said Selamaj has been mentally "unwell" but added: "He is dangerous, it would be silly to suggest otherwise."

Following the attack at HMP Frankland, Selamaj was transferred to Broadmoor top security hospital.

Judge Moreland said Selamaj would remain detained at Broadmoor for as "long as necessary".