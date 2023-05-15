Tanya Brown has become a prominent figure in the fight against knife crime since the fatal stabbing of 18 year-old Connor in Sunderland city centre in 2019. Two men were jailed.

Tanya has since set up a charity, the Connor Brown Trust, which supports victims of violent crime.

Until Sunday, May 21 Northumbria Police has seven “surrender bins” across their patch, including one at Southwick Police Station. Members of the public with unwanted knifes or sharp objects can hand them over and keep them out of the wrong hands.

Connor Brown was just 18 when he was murdered in a knife attack.

The scheme is part of Operation Sceptre, a national drive to reduce knife crime and serious violence, which Tanya supports. She works across a variety of schools where she keeps Connor’s memory alive, by talking about his life and being open and honest with pupils about his death.

She tells youngsters that helping the police with knife crime, as many people did when Connor was attacked, is the right thing to do. It can be done in complete confidence too.

Tanya said: “I’m a massive supporter of prevention as opposed to punishment, because once the damage is done you can’t undo the consequences or take it back.

“Knives are not trophies or something to be proud of. They are dangerous weapons and I want young people to realise carrying a knife makes you likely to use it; and that has consequences not just for you, but for your family.

Connor Brown's parents, Simon and Tanya.

“Young people often tell me they need their knives for their protection; but if you are carrying one, you’re the perpetrator.

“Lots of young people just don’t think about their futures but one snap decision now can ruin it all, and that’s a shame because there are so many opportunities out there.”

She added: “I get asked a lot about revenge, but I’m not like that. My revenge is not forgetting Connor. I will never forgive them for what they did, but the law has dealt with them and they have to live with this just like me.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron with a knife surrender bin.

“I get to see the positive side of Connor and remember what a wonderful young man he was. Some parents won’t get that opportunity.”