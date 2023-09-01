Metro chiefs issue warning as bikes thrown onto track in Sunderland damages train
An early Metro travelling on Friday, September 1 suffered what the Echo understands from speaking to engineers at the scene was damage to a compressor below the carriage after riding over one of the bikes in the middle of the tracks.
The damaged train was stuck for hours in University Metro Station while engineers sorted the problem. Services were suspended in both directions between University and South Hylton stations, but resumed shortly before noon.
A Nexus spokesperson said: “The incident occurred at around 6.15am this morning (Friday, September 1) when a Metro train travelling through University station struck an object on the Network Rail line. This turned out to be a bike.
“Placing objects onto a railway line is dangerous and causes delays for customers. This offence will be reported to the British Transport Police to investigate and all available CCTV in the area will be checked to find those responsible.”