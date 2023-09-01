Metro travel disruption in Sunderland as service suspended due to "failed train"
Travel disruption for city's residents.
Metro services are currently suspended in Sunderland between Park Lane and South Hylton.
A social media post by Tyne and Wear Metro said: "We currently have a service suspension between Park Lane and South Hylton in both directions. This is due to a failed train at University.
"We have ticket acceptance on Stagecoach bus services 8, 10, 11 and 20 in the affected area.
"Thank you for your patience."