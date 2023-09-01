News you can trust since 1873
Metro travel disruption in Sunderland as service suspended due to "failed train"

Travel disruption for city's residents.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read

Metro services are currently suspended in Sunderland between Park Lane and South Hylton.

Metro services have been suspended between Park Lane and South Hylton.

A social media post by Tyne and Wear Metro said: "We currently have a service suspension between Park Lane and South Hylton in both directions. This is due to a failed train at University.

"We have ticket acceptance on Stagecoach bus services 8, 10, 11 and 20 in the affected area.

"Thank you for your patience."

