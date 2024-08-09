Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men charged with violent disorder after the shocking scenes in Sunderland have pleaded guilty as they appeared in court.

Liam Doeg, 33, of Tatham Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and one count of burglary.

Lucy Potts, prosecuting, said he had been seen throwing 'stones, bricks, a wheelie bin and a large pub umbrella', and had been part of a group pushing a pub table towards officers.

He had also been observed entering a vape shop and leaving with a number of items.

There were no defence representations.

Williams pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Ms Todd said he had made repeated threats against officers and used a can of lager, and later a piece of fence, as a weapon.

He was shouting "Come on, then, let's ****ing go."

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said there would be an explanation for his behaviour, but it would 'in no way amount to a defence'.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on August 15.