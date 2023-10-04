Man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after reported dog attack in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after reportedly being attacked by a dog.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police said the incident was reported to officers at 6.55pm on Tuesday (October 3) and the dog had to be "destroyed at the scene" to ensure the safety of people in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: "We received a report that a dog had injured a man outside of an address on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row.

"Emergency services attended the scene and the man, who was in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with the report and he remains in police custody at this time.

"The dog was destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public. A second dog was also seized from the address as a precaution."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that a police presence remains in the area to continue with investigations into the incident and to "reassure" the community.

Police officers have asked people not to speculate about the incident online, including on social media, while enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with concerns or information about what has happened is encouraged to speak with an officer on duty.

Members of the public can also get in touch using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 and quoting reference number NP-20231003-0979.