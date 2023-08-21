Dog destroyed after two people suffer 'significant' injuries

A dog has been destroyed after two people suffered 'significant' injuries in an attack in Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to Carley Hill at lunchtime today, Monday, July 21.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed two people had been taken to hospital and the dog destroyed with with the owner's consent: “At around 12.45pm today (Monday) police received a report that a dog had seriously injured two people at an address on Eastbourne Square in Sunderland.

Police at the scene in Carley Hill

"A man and a woman were taken to hospital with significant injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Officers attended the scene where – in agreement with the owner – the dog was destroyed to ensure the safety of the public.

"Police remain in the area to offer reassurance and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to reports of two people injured in the Carley Hill area of Sunderland shortly after 12.30pm this afternoon.