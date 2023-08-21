News you can trust since 1873
Dog destroyed after two people suffer 'significant' injuries

Emergency services were called at lunchtime today.

By Kevin Clark
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 17:28 BST

A dog has been destroyed after two people suffered 'significant' injuries in an attack in Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to Carley Hill at lunchtime today, Monday, July 21.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed two people had been taken to hospital and the dog destroyed with with the owner's consent: “At around 12.45pm today (Monday) police received a report that a dog had seriously injured two people at an address on Eastbourne Square in Sunderland.

Police at the scene in Carley HillPolice at the scene in Carley Hill
"A man and a woman were taken to hospital with significant injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Officers attended the scene where – in agreement with the owner – the dog was destroyed to ensure the safety of the public.

"Police remain in the area to offer reassurance and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to reports of two people injured in the Carley Hill area of Sunderland shortly after 12.30pm this afternoon.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews and transported both patients to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment."

Related topics:AnimalsEmergency responseEmergency services