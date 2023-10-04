Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shortly before 6.55pm on Tuesday, October 3, police received a report that a dog had injured a man outside of an address on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man, aged 54, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he sadly passed died last night.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers. Police ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Police activity on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row. Pic credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Following the man’s death, he has since been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

The dog was destroyed at the scene to ensure public safety. While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be an XL Bully.

A second dog, also believed to be an XL Bully, was also seized as a precaution. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers will remain in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

“This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we will continue to offer them support in any way that we can. A full investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of what has happened.

“I would like to reassure the wider community that there is no ongoing risk to them, and officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance and carry out enquiries.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe those involved were known to each other. I would also continue to ask people not to speculate about the incident online, including on social media, while enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with concerns or information about what has happened is encouraged to speak with an officer on duty.