Man set to appear in court following 'glass' incident at Oddfellows Arms in Sunderland

Emergency services were called to the Oddfellows Arms pub on North Ravensworth Street, in Millfield, shortly after 7pm on Saturday, October 9.

It is understood that a man and a woman got into a disagreement, which resulted in him allegedly assaulting the female – who was taken to hospital with serious throat injuries that are said to have been consistent with having been caused by a glass.

David Jenkins, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Monday, October 11.

Following the incident, a Northumbria Police spokeperson said: “At 7.15pm on Saturday (October 9) we received a report of a disturbance that had taken place at the Oddfellows Arms pub on North Ravensworth Street, Sunderland.

“It was reported that a man and a woman had got into a disagreement, which resulted in the male assaulting the female. The victim was taken to hospital with serious throat injuries consistent with having been caused by a glass.

“A 38-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody at this time.

“An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NO-20211009-0954.”

