Emergency services were called to a disturbance that had taken place at The Oddfellows Arms pub in North Ravensworth Street, in the Millfield area of Sunderland, shortly after 7pm on Saturday, October 9.

It is reported that a man and a woman got into a disagreement, which resulted in the male allegedly assaulting the female.

She was taken to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) with serious throat injuries that are said to have been consistent with having been caused by a glass.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious throat injuries after an incident at The Oddfellows Arms.

Officers have since arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

He remains in police custody at this time while they carry out inquires.

Northumbria Police are asking anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to them.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7.15pm yesterday (Saturday) we received a report of a disturbance that had taken place at the Oddfellows Arms pub on North Ravensworth Street, Sunderland.

“It was reported that a man and a woman had got into a disagreement, which resulted in the male assaulting the female. The victim was taken to hospital with serious throat injuries consistent with having been caused by a glass.

“A 38-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody at this time.

“An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NO-20211009-0954.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called at 7.07pm on Saturday evening to reports of a woman seriously injured in the Millfield area of Sunderland.

“We sent an ambulance crew, three of our Hazardous Area Response Teams, a specialist paramedic and requested support from the doctor at Great North Air Ambulance.

"Together, our teams transported the patient to a major trauma centre."

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.