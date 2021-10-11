Speeding, assaulting police and driving with no insurance – the latest Sunderland court cases
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court. All defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated:
Adam Noble, 21, of Tanfield Street, was fined £515 with eight penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance and driving without a valid licence.
Brian Moss, 33, of Sherburn Grove, Burnside, Houghton, was given an absolute discharge with three penalty points for speeding.
Kimberly Zara Wilson, 36, of Rowlandson Terrace was fined £660 and banned for six months for failure to identify the driver of a vehicle.
Andrew Wall, 40, of Lawnswood, Houghton, was fined £365 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.
Wayne Curran, 27, of Cedar Avenue, Chester-le-Street, was fined £500 for assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly.
Jonathan Ashley Foster, 43, of Florida Street, Pallion, was fined £128 with three penalty points for speeding.
Mitchell Holman, 24, of The Avenue, Seaham was fined £261 with six penalty points for speeding.
