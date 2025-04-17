Man set to appear in court after seven police officers were injured in an A1 crash

Police have charged a man following a horror crash on the A1.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that a man in his 20s has been charged in relation to multiple-vehicle collision on the A1, which left seven police officers needing hospital treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash took place during the early hours of Wednesday, April 9, when officers attempted to stop a BMW M Sport.

Two people were arrested as part of the investigation into the crash and now a man is set to appear in court.

In relation to the A1 crash, he has been charged with dangerous driving, two counts of fail to stop a motor vehicle when required by a constable, two counts of no insurance use, and two counts of driving otherwise than in accordance with licence.

A man is set to appear in charge following a crash on the A1 that left seven police officers needing hospital treatment.
A man is set to appear in charge following a crash on the A1 that left seven police officers needing hospital treatment. | North News & Photos

In addition to the above charges, he also faces further charges which include four counts of driving otherwise than in accordance with licence and four counts of no insurance use.

Officers have stated that he is due to appear in court on Saturday (April 19).

Northumbria Police have issues thanks for their support following the incident and have reminded members of the public to refrain from speculating both online and in the community due to legal proceedings now being live.

