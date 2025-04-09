Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been arrested after a crash on the A1 left seven police officers needing hospital treatment.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that an investigation is under way after a multiple-vehicle collision on the A1 left seven police officers needing hospital treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The dark grey BMW M Sport has then driven off and was later spotted in the Swalwell area.

Specialist officers from the Force’s Road Policing Unit were deployed to the area and at 2.25am, got behind the car.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that a pursuit had subsequently been authorised and at 2.27am, the BMW and five police vehicles were involved in a collision on the northbound section of the A1, near the Derwent Haugh Road junction.

Two people have been arrested after seven police officers required hospital treatment following a collision on the A1. | North News & Pictures

Out of the seven officers who required hospital treatment, four of them have been discharged, two remain for observation and one is receiving treatment to a leg injury.

The Force has confirmed that two occupants of the BMW were uninjured as a result of the incident.

A man in his 20s was been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and a woman, also aged in her 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting dangerous driving - both remain in police custody.

A section of the A1 remains closed in both directions, with diversions in place from the Derwent Haugh Road junction northbound, and the A69 roundabout southbound.

Supt Michelle Caisley, from Northumbria Police, said: “Firstly, we want to wish all the officers who have been involved in the collision a full recovery.

“We would also thank all those who attended the scene, including our colleagues from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Ambulance Service.

“An investigation is under way to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ask anyone with information that may assist us to come forward.

The A1 is closed between Swalwell and Denton following a multiple vehicle crash. | North News & Pictures

“We would also ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could impact the investigation.

“We recognise this incident has caused significant delays and thank motorists for their patience.

“The road closure has been necessary in order for our collision investigation team to conduct their enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media or using the live chat or report forms on the Force’s website.

People who have dashcam footage can submit this via the portal on the Force’s website: https://www.northumbria.police.uk/police-forces/northumbria-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/submit-your-dashcam-footage/.

Those that are unable to contact the Force in those ways, can call 101. Anyone contacting the police should quote the reference number: NP-20250409-0047.

