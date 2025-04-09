Five people taken to hospital following a multiple-vehicle crash on the A1

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The A1 has been closed due to a serious collision near Newcastle.

National Highways has confirmed that the A1 between junctions 73 and 75 has been closed since around 2.30am on Wednesday, April 9, following a serious collision involving multiple vehicles, including police cars.

Emergency services remain in attendance and the closure, which is in place between Swalwell and Denton, is likely to remain in place for a number of hours while police carry out their investigations.

Northumbria Police are advising motorists to use alternative routes as they continue their work at the scene.

The A1 is closed between Swalwell and Denton following a multiple vehicle crash. | North News & Pictures

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly before 2:30am today (Wednesday) we received a report of a multi-vehicle collision on the A1 northbound near the Derwent Haugh Road junction, Gateshead.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.

“A section of the road is closed in both directions – there are diversions in place from the Derwent Haugh Road junction northbound, and the A69 roundabout southbound.

“Motorists should use alternative routes where possible.”

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) have confirmed that five people have been taken hospital as a result of the incident.

A NEAS spokesperson commented: “We received a call at 2.29am on Wednesday 9 April to reports of a road traffic collision on the A1 northbound near Denton, Newcastle.

“We dispatched five ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a duty officer, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) who attended by road.

“Five patients were transported to hospital for further treatment."

