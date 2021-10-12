David Jenkins, 38, is charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm following an alleged disagreement with a woman in the Oddfellows Arms pub, on North Ravensworth Street, on Saturday, October 9.

Due to her injuries being that serious, paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) transported her to a major trauma centre following the ordeal.

A man is set to appear at Newcastle Crown Court charging with causing serious injuries to a woman following a disagreement in the Oddfellows Arms pub.

Magistrates also ruled that he is to be remanded in police custody until his next court appearance.

