Man set to appear at crown court after woman left with serious throat injuries in a Sunderland pub

A man accused of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm is set to have his case heard at crown court.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 11:34 am

David Jenkins, 38, is charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm following an alleged disagreement with a woman in the Oddfellows Arms pub, on North Ravensworth Street, on Saturday, October 9.

As a result of the alleged incident, the woman was taken to hospital with serious throat injuries that are said to have been consistent with having been caused by a glass.

Due to her injuries being that serious, paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) transported her to a major trauma centre following the ordeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A man is set to appear at Newcastle Crown Court charging with causing serious injuries to a woman following a disagreement in the Oddfellows Arms pub.

Jenkins, of no fixed abode, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 11, where it was decided that he is to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on November 8.

Magistrates also ruled that he is to be remanded in police custody until his next court appearance.

Read More

Read More
Extra steps to be added at Penshaw Monument to improve access to Sunderland land...

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.

Click here to subscribe.