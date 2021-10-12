Man set to appear at crown court after woman left with serious throat injuries in a Sunderland pub
A man accused of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm is set to have his case heard at crown court.
David Jenkins, 38, is charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm following an alleged disagreement with a woman in the Oddfellows Arms pub, on North Ravensworth Street, on Saturday, October 9.
As a result of the alleged incident, the woman was taken to hospital with serious throat injuries that are said to have been consistent with having been caused by a glass.
Due to her injuries being that serious, paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) transported her to a major trauma centre following the ordeal.
Jenkins, of no fixed abode, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 11, where it was decided that he is to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on November 8.
Magistrates also ruled that he is to be remanded in police custody until his next court appearance.