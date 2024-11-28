Man jailed after grooming and raping schoolgirl

A man who raped a schoolgirl he invited to his home after grooming her over social media has been put behind bars.

Rhys Walker befriended the underage teen online and gained her trust until she agreed to spend the night at his home, away from her worried family, then attacked her.

Walker, 24, of Hall Gardens, West Boldon, denied rape and sexual assault but was convicted by a jury after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

The brave girl said it took a lot for her to report what happened and she has been badly affected by the ordeal but added in an impact statement: "I'm relieved people have believed me, I have some closure and he can't do this to anyone else."

Prosecutor Vince Ward told the court: "The defendant befriended her online and persisted in a lengthy period of online relationship building.

"He was able to gain her trust to the point where she felt comfortable to spend the night at his house."

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced Walker to eight years behind bars with lifelong sex offender registration and sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Gittins told him: "What you did, over the course of three to four weeks leading up to this, was to engage with a girl who you knew was still at school.

"You engaged in close correspondence with her over social media, messaging her every day and seeking to groom her, sending her explicit images and requesting explicit images."

Judge Gittins said on the face of it Walker offered the girl a "place of sanctuary" away from personal troubles but added: "I am satisfied you were seeking to get her alone so you could engage in sexual activity with her."

The judge said Walker had been prepared to use "some force" if that was against her will.

Judge Gittins said the attack happened when the girl was "isolated" and a time when her family knew she was missing and would be fearful for her.

The judge said he had read several character references in relation to Walker, who has never been in trouble before, and told him: "The references speak of a completely different person to that which she had to deal with on that night."

David Callan, defending, said: "He doesn't agree with the verdict but accepts it. "

“He himself was lonely at the time. He was living at his house on his own."

Mr Callan said Walker is working hard in prison.