Man charged with Sunderland Asda robbery also accused of wounding security guard outside Greggs in The Bridges
Two men have been charged with robbery after an Asda store in Sunderland was targeted – with one of the defendants also being charged with grievous bodily harm following an attack on a security guard outside Greggs.
The two men appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, June 29, charged with robbery following an incident at the Asda store, in Ryhope, on Thursday, June 27.
David McBeth, 29, of Bevan Avenue, and Carl Minto, 26, of Langhurst, both Sunderland, have been remanded in police custody.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Days earlier a police investigation was launched after an unknown man attacked a security guard outside the Greggs shop, in The Bridges, on Monday, June 24 at around 5pm.
McBeth has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the attack.
Both men are due to appear before Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, July 26.