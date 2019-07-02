Man charged with Sunderland Asda robbery also accused of wounding security guard outside Greggs in The Bridges

Two men have been charged with robbery after an Asda store in Sunderland was targeted – with one of the defendants also being charged with grievous bodily harm following an attack on a security guard outside Greggs.

By Poppy Kennedy
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 06:00
Man charged with robbery at Asda store also charged with causing grievous bodily harm following attack on security guard outside Greggs shop

The two men appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, June 29, charged with robbery following an incident at the Asda store, in Ryhope, on Thursday, June 27.

David McBeth, 29, of Bevan Avenue, and Carl Minto, 26, of Langhurst, both Sunderland, have been remanded in police custody.

The incident happened at The Bridges shopping centre in Sunderland.

Police were called to a disturbance at the supermarket where a staff member had been assaulted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Days earlier a police investigation was launched after an unknown man attacked a security guard outside the Greggs shop, in The Bridges, on Monday, June 24 at around 5pm.

McBeth has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the attack.

Both men are due to appear before Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, July 26.

Police were called to the Asda store in Ryhope following the incident on Thursday