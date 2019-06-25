Security guard attacked outside Greggs in The Bridges shopping centre
A security guard has been attacked outside Greggs at The Bridges shopping centre in Sunderland.
A police investigation has been launched after an unknown man attacked a security guard and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
The incident happened outside the Greggs bakery yesterday at around 5pm.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Officers are appealing for information after a security guard was assaulted by an unknown male in the Bridges Shopping centre, Sunderland.
"The incident is believed to have happened at around 5pm yesterday (Monday) outside Greggs.
“An investigation has been launched and police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area the time.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting reference 791 240619."
Earlier this year, the Greggs shop in the Bridges was named best in country after beating 1,700 other outlets.