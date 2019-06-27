Two men arrested as police called to Asda store in Sunderland after reports of staff member being attacked
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a Sunderland supermarket.
Northumbria Police said its officers were called to the Asda store in Ryhope after reports that one of the men had attacked a member of staff and they were causing damage to the store.
A Force spokesperson said: "At 12.28pm on Thursday we received a report of a disturbance at Asda in Ryhope, involving two men.
"It was reported that one of the males had assaulted a member of staff and was causing damage to the store.
"Officers attended the scene and located the offenders, aged 29 and 25, who were arrested on suspicion of affray.
“They remain in police custody at this time.”