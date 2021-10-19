Man charged with death by dangerous driving after fatal collision on A1(M)
A man has been charged with death by dangerous driving after a fatal collision on the A1(M).
Three people died after the incident on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Elaine Sullivan, 59, and David Daglish, 57, from Seaham sadly suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the incident, which happened on the northbound carriageway.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has now authorised Durham Constabulary to bring charges against a driver involved in a fatal road traffic incident, which occurred near Bowburn in July, 2021.
In a statement released today, a CPS North East Spokesperson said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Durham Constabulary to charge a man in relation to a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on Thursday, July 15, on the A1(M) northbound carriageway, near junction 61.
“Ion Nicu Onut, 41, has now been charged with three counts of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.
"He has been remanded on police bail and will next appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates on Thursday 4 November."
The CPS also urged people to take care not to prejudice legal proceedings with remarks about the case.
The spokesperson said: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Onut are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial.
"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”