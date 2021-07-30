More than £1.4K raised in 24 hours in memory of 'incredibly kind-hearted' couple killed in A1(M) collision

David Daglish, 57, and Elaine Sullivan, 59, from Seaham, died in the crash on the A1(M) near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15.

The collision involved four cars, including the Vauxhall Crossland carrying the couple, and two lorries, with one of the HGVs catching fire in the aftermath of the crash.

A fundraiser has now been set up by Elaine’s daughter to help raise funds for the Eastlea Community Centre and East Durham Trust following Elaine and Dave’s community efforts.

According to the GoFund me page, Elaine volunteered at the Eastlea Community Centre in Seaham and ran a Women’s Group, a support group as well as organised classes, activities and outings.

She also volunteered at the Youth Centre working in the kitchen to provide meals for children during the pandemic while Dave had been a volunteer for East Durham Trust as a CREE men’s group champion and then going onto to support the Trust’s food poverty intervention service during the pandemic.

In a statement online, their family said: “We don’t want their hard work, and the work of the centres that made this possible to diminish in their name, so we have set up this fundraiser to go to the centres they volunteered from, and allow them to keep up the amazing work in the community.

"We’ve all received the kindest messages of support from friends and the community, and the one thing we can safely recognise is how much we are all going to miss them.”

A total of £1,430 has been raised in just 24 hours in honour of the couple who have been described as ‘pillars of the community’.

Elaine and Dave’s family added: “Mam was a big fan of theatre, music and dancing. Dave loved Sunderland AFC and enjoyed the occasional flutter on the Horses, old Nutty Boy, loved Ska music. A great couple!

"We are all feeling this deep loss and we can only try to find some light, something positive to focus on, to give back to the community that both Mam and Dave cared so much about.”

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

