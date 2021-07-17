'Our hearts are broken': Family of Washington man pay tribute to him as he is named as one of three victims of A1(M) collision
The family of a Washington dad have spoken of their loss after the 51-year-old was named as one of three people who died in a devastating crash on the A1(M).
Paul Mullen was driving a Toyota Hilux when he suffered fatal injuries in the incident, which has led to the arrest of one of two lorry drivers involved in the tragedy.
He leaves behind his partner and three children.
In a statement issued through Durham Constabulary, his family said: “Our hearts are broken. Life will never be the same again.
"He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”
The incident happened at 6.20pm on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M) at Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, and led to the closure of the road until the early hours of today, Saturday, July 17, as inquiries were carried out.
It involved four cars and two lorries, one of which caught fire as a result of the collision.
A man and a woman, who were in a Vauxhall Crossland, also died at the scene.
Police have said all the families are being supported by specially trained officers.
A 41-year-old man – the driver of one of the lorries – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has been released on bail.
The force’s Road Policing Unit has said officers have been working shifts of more than 20 hours as inquiries continue, with detectives, forensic specialists and other staff part of the investigation.
It has thanked Highways England and the Army for their assistance following the crash, as well as County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service, the North East Ambulance Service, the Great North Air Ambulance Service which were called to the scene, along with their colleagues from Northumbria and Cleveland for their support.
An online portal has been set up by police to allow people to submit information in relation to the incident, as well as dashcam footage and photographs.
To submit material, please visit https://mipp.police.uk and click on the Durham Constabulary tile.
The force has asked people to note there is an upload limit of 700mb on multimedia files.