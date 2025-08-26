Man caught after leaving blood at scene of smashed Co-op window in Sunderland

A Sunderland man was traced to the scene of a crime after leaving behind his blood, a court heard.

Cameron Cuthbertson, 21, had no recollection of how it came to be found on shattered glass at the Co-op branch in Broadstairs Court, Grindon.

And prosecutor Emily Jo Willis also could reveal any further evidence that would confirm how the pane became smashed.

But the DNA proof from his blood was enough for Cuthbertson, of Gleneagles Road, Grindon, to plead guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage.

Ms Willis told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “Police received an alarm notification from the Co-op.

“They found that the front window had been shattered to the lower level.

“Later that day, a large amount of blood was found, and a sample was taken. The sample matched this defendant.

“I’ve no information about how this window was shattered. He has two previous convictions from two offences.

“He was last before a court in 2024 for possession of a knife for which he was sentenced to 12 months’ custody, with 20 months suspended.

“This offence is aggravated by the fact it was committed while he was subject to the suspended sentence order.”

Chris Wilson, defending, said: “Mr Cuthbertson finds himself in the same position as the prosecution, in that he has no recollection of how the window was broken but he accepts that he was in the vicinity.

“The suspended sentence order has now finished, and he hasn’t been before a court since.

“There are no drug or alcohol issues. He is looking to lead a law-abiding life.”

The Probation Service told the hearing Cuthbertson had missed seven appointments with it during the course of his suspended sentence.

A spokesman said defendants are usually breached for non-compliance if they miss three appointments and could not explain why Cuthbertson had not been.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Cuthbertson he had been “lucky” to have avoided that fate.

She fined him £80 for his criminal damage offence and £50 for breaching his suspended sentence.

Cuthbertson must also pay £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge, all to be taken from his benefits at £20 a month.