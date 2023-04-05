News you can trust since 1873
Man carrying knife detained in Sunderland hospital for ‘protection of the public’

A man caught carrying a knife at a Metro station has been detained in a Sunderland hospital for the protection of the public.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:43 BST

On Tuesday February 1, 2022, Northumbria Police were alerted to Kyle Wood, 33, who they suspected of carrying a weapon in his rucksack, and he was subsequently stopped by officers at South Shields Metro Station.

Today, Wednesday, March 5, Newcastle Crown Court heard that a search of his clothing uncovered a Stanley knife.

Rachel Glover, prosecuting, said: "They (officers) spoke to him and he was intoxicated. He told them he was on his way to a probation appointment

"They subsequently searched him and he had a Stanley knife in his pocket."

Wood, who now resides at Hopewood Park Hospital, Sunderland, has previous relevant convictions and was sentenced to a community order in 2019 for the same offence.

Ms Glover said Wood admitted carrying the blade during his police interview, during which he said he had needed it for a camping trip.

Newcastle Crown Court, where the hearing took place.Newcastle Crown Court, where the hearing took place.
At the time of his arrest he was also subject to a community order for harassment and breaching a restraining order.

In his defence, the court heard Wood pleaded guilty at an early stage.

During the trial, a doctor's report stated Wood had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital due to a significant mental health disorder.

A pre-sentence report labelled the defendant as a "high risk" member of the public due to an untreatable disorder and Wood was sentenced to a hospital order for an indefinite amount of time.